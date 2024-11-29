Oil Depot On Fire In Russia's Rostov Region Following Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Rostov region, an industrial facility, likely an oil depot, caught fire following a drone attack in Kamensky district.



This was reported overnight on November 29 by the acting head of the region, Yuriy Slyusar, as cited by Ukrinform and Liberty .

Slyusar did not specify what exactly caught fire, but Telegram channels are clarifying that it is an oil depot.

Additionally, according to him, drone debris damaged private houses in the village of Masalivka, Kamensky district and in the settlement of Dyachkino, Tarasivsky district.

DIU attacks oil depot inregion - source

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that overnight, air defense forces allegedly shot down 47 Ukrainian drones over Russian territories. According to the ministry, 29 drones were destroyed over Rostov region, eight over Krasnodar area, three over Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions, and one over occupied Crimea.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 25, drones attacked Kaluga (Russia), causing a fire at one of its oil refineries due to debris falling on the facility.