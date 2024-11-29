Next Migration Caravan Has Been Sent To Jabrayil City

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the next migration caravan consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings in different areas of Azerbaijan left Garadagh district of Baku city for Jabrayil, according to the First State Program on the Great Return to the territories freed from occupation.

Azernews informs that at this stage, 40 families - 200 people - were relocated to Jabrayil city. Jabrayil residents who returned to their homeland thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being surrounded by comprehensive state care. They also expressed their gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers and officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and prayed for mercy to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves on the way.

Currently, in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former internally displaced persons who have been relocated there, approximately 30,000 people live in the region, including those working on the implementation of various projects, employees fulfilling their duties in local branches of various state institutions, and workers in newly reopened healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy enterprises