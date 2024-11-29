Next Migration Caravan Has Been Sent To Jabrayil City
Date
11/29/2024 2:10:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
In accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the next
migration caravan consisting of families temporarily settled in
dormitories, sanatoriums and administrative buildings in different
areas of Azerbaijan left Garadagh district of Baku city for
Jabrayil, according to the First State Program on the Great Return
to the territories freed from occupation.
Azernews informs that at this stage, 40
families - 200 people - were relocated to Jabrayil city. Jabrayil
residents who returned to their homeland thanked President Ilham
Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for being
surrounded by comprehensive state care. They also expressed their
gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani Army, our heroic soldiers and
officers who liberated our lands from occupation, and prayed for
mercy to the martyrs who sacrificed themselves on the way.
Currently, in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, along with former
internally displaced persons who have been relocated there,
approximately 30,000 people live in the region, including those
working on the implementation of various projects, employees
fulfilling their duties in local branches of various state
institutions, and workers in newly reopened healthcare, education,
culture, tourism, industry, and energy enterprises
