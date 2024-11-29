Spintly Announces Seamless Integration Of Its Access Control Platform With Apple Wallet

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Spintly today announces that Spintly Access Control now integrates with Apple Wallet, making it more convenient for building administrators to securely manage access for their corporate spaces. This integration will enable an organization's employees to use employee badge in Apple Wallet to unlock office spaces, turnstiles, elevators and key-card protected amenity spaces - all with a simple tap of an or Apple Watch. This eliminates the need to open an app or present a traditional, plastic access key.

Employee badge in Apple Wallet helps deliver a convenient and contactless experience for users. Employees can seamlessly add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through Spintly's app. Once added, the badge will give them access to enter their office building, office space and shared amenity spaces. Unlike physical cards, there is no waiting time for gaining building credentials and access for new employees.

Once an employee badge is added and activated in Apple Wallet, users can simply hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a door's NFC-enabled lock to access secured areas. With Express Mode, employees don't need to unlock their device to use their badge in Apple Wallet. If an iPhone needs to be charged, employees can still use their device to access their office or amenity areas with Power Reserve.

Employee badge in Apple Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. When employees use their employee badge in Apple Wallet, it is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers. If their iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can promptly use the Find My app to lock the device and help locate it.

Rohin Parkar, Co-Founder and CEO of Spintly -“We are excited to elevate our mobile

access solutions by integrating employee badges with Apple Wallet. This allows end-

users to effortlessly access their offices using their iPhone or Apple Watch, while

administrators can benefit from the ability to manage access permissions quickly and

securely”