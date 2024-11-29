U.S. Pres. Terms Reports Of Russian Attack On Ukraine As Horrific

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said that overnight, Russia carried out a horrific aerial attack against Ukraine.

"Ukrainian authorities report that Russia launched nearly 200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, depriving Ukrainian civilians of access to electricity," Biden said in a White House statement late Thursday.

"This attack is outrageous and serves as yet another reminder of the urgency and importance of supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Russian aggression," he added.

"On this day, my message to the Ukrainian people is clear: the United States stands with you. Earlier this year, and at my direction, the United States began prioritizing air defense exports so they go to Ukraine first," he noted.

The U.S. president added that the Department of Defense has delivered hundreds of additional air defense missiles to Ukraine, as a consequence of this decision, and further deliveries are underway.

He went on saying that for months his dministration has been working to help Ukraine increase the resilience of its energy grid in preparation for the winter, and the Department of Defense continues to surge other critical capabilities to Ukraine, including artillery, rockets, and armored vehicles. (end)

