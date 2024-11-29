ADGP Jammu Warns Of Severe Consequences For Those Harbouring Terrorists
Date
11/29/2024 2:07:11 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, warned that people harbouring anti-national intentions or supporting terrorists will face severe consequences.
He urged citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.
“Those harboring anti-national intentions or providing any support to terrorists will face severe consequences,” Jain said.
He said that citizens must remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activity.
Expressing the resolve of the J&K Police to safeguard the region's peace by cracking down on the terror ecosystem and networks, Jain emphasized the importance of attaching the properties of those involved.
He further disclosed that the properties of 29 additional absconding terrorists have been identified.
“The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives,” the ADGP added.
He said that this robust action reflects the unwavering resolve of the J&K Police to safeguard the region's peace and uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.
