Skanska Invests About SEK 530M In Residential Project In Täby North Of Stockholm, Sweden


11/29/2024 2:01:01 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests about SEK 530M in the residential project Mandelblomman in Täby Park outside Stockholm. Mandelblomman consists of 156 apartments, 75 parking spaces in a garage and two premises. The construction contract is worth about SEK 350M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The residential building will be four to seven stories high and will contain 156 apartments of varying sizes, from one to five rooms and kitchen. A terrace will be built on the roof, and at the back, there will be a lush courtyard with a pergola.

The building will be equipped with solar cells on the roof corresponding to approximately 55 percent of the roof surface. In the garage there will be 15 spaces for electric car charging and a car and bicycle pool has been procured for the condominium association. The house is built with climate-improved concrete and the energy use is 15 percent lower than the requirements in BBR (Boverket's building regulations). Like all of Skanska's self-developed residential buildings in Sweden, it will be certified according to the Nordic Ecolabel.

An interesting detail in the project is that there will be battery storage that can be used as a support service for Svenska kraftnät, which generates an income for the condominium association.

Construction start is planned for December 2024 and occupancy will take place in stages from summer 2026 to April 2027.

