Martin Engell-Rossen Will Be Head Of Cabinet To Denmark's New EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen In Brussels And Will Therefore Resign From The Board Of Directors Of Pharma Equity Group A/S
Date
11/29/2024 2:00:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
|
|
|
|
|
| 29 November 2024
Announcement No. 31
Martin Engell-Rossen will be Head of Cabinet to Denmark's new EU Commissioner Dan Jørgensen in Brussels and will therefore resign from the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S.
Martin Engell-Rossen has informed Pharma Equity Group that he is leaving the Board of Directors of the Company.
Mette Frederiksen's former adviser, Martin Engell-Rossen, will be head of cabinet for Denmark's new EU commissioner, Dan Jørgensen, in Brussels. Quite naturally, this necessarily means a farewell to the board position in Pharma Equity Group.
Since Martin Engell-Rossen joined the Board of Directors on 2 November 2023, he has contributed with his knowledge of strategic communication and worked to strengthen Pharma Equity Group's visibility and level of awareness.
Chairman of the Board Christian Vinding Thomsen says: "We thank Martin Engell-Rossen for his efforts and the results he has contributed to. We wish him every success in his exciting new position as Head of Cabinet. With the many talented people that surround Pharma Equity Group, it cannot be avoided that there will be replacements from time to time as a result of inquiries from other parties. We have now initiated a process of appointing a new board member, and the board is thus looking forward to continuing the strategic work."
|
|
For further information, please contact:
|
| Christian Vinding Thomsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group A/S, phone: +45 2622 7222
About Pharma Equity Group A/S
Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.
The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.
Attachment
2024 11 29 - Company Announcement no 31 - UK
MENAFN29112024004107003653ID1108938317
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.