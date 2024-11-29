Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 By Dury Chin Wins Bronze In A' Event And Happening Design Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hong Kong Fair 2022

Dury Chin's exceptional event design for Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 receives prestigious recognition from the A' Design Award jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of event design, has announced that Hong Kong Book Fair 2022, designed by Dury Chin , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Event and Happening Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Dury Chin's outstanding design within the event industry, positioning it as a notable achievement that demonstrates creativity, innovation, and excellence.Hong Kong Book Fair 2022's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the event industry. By adopting the flipping concept on old literature and objects, dynamic transparent reflective planes, and an area for infinite reflection, the design aligns with and advances event industry standards and practices. The practical benefits of this innovative design extend to users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and forward-thinking approach.Dury Chin's award-winning design for Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 stands out in the market based on its unique features and functionality. The display items were prefabricated and tested off-site before being reassembled onsite, including the rotatable book stand, display props, and all flipping icons. Panels were made from reusable aluminum structure frames covered with vinyl, polycarbonate, and glass finish, while biodegradable carpets were used to enhance sustainability in the overall production. These distinctive elements set Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 apart from competitors, showcasing its merits and innovative aspects.The recognition bestowed upon Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 by the A' Event and Happening Design Award serves as motivation for Dury Chin and the HKTDC Creative Department to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This prestigious award may foster further exploration and inspire the team to push boundaries and set new industry standards, without implying dominance over the event design sector.Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 was designed by the talented team at HKTDC Creative Department, with Dury Chin playing a key role in the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about Hong Kong Book Fair 2022 and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Dury ChinDury Chin is a talented designer based in Hong Kong, China, who has made significant contributions to the event design industry. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating immersive experiences, Dury Chin has consistently delivered exceptional designs that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact.About Hong Kong Trade Development CouncilThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist, and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The organization arranges international exhibitions, conferences, and business missions to create opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are recognized for their professional execution and potential to positively influence industry standards. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that are distinguished by their ingenuity and resourcefulness in the Event and Happening Design category, based on criteria such as innovative concept development, effective space utilization, creative stage design, impactful brand integration, sustainable design practices, and unique attendee experience.About A' Design AwardThe A' Event and Happening Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes exceptional event designs from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands. By participating in this highly-regarded award, entrants showcase their creativity, gain international exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the event design industry. The A' Design Award is an international, juried competition organized across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award maintains a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, event industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 497 2900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.