Kenya: Celebrating Digital Progress In Public Service Delivery

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Cabinet Secretary for Dr. Deborah Barasa joined President William Ruto, Prime CS Hon Musalia Mudavadi and senior officials on

November 28, in marking a significant milestone with the E-Citizen platform, a tool that has revolutionized public service delivery across Kenya. With over 22,515 government services now available to 30 million users, the has greatly enhanced efficiency, reduced delays, and boosted revenue collection for the government.

As part of the of Health's ongoing efforts to improve public service delivery, Dr. Barasa reaffirmed her full support for the President's vision of advancing digital governance. She emphasized the Ministry's commitment to ensuring that all health-related agencies, including the Kenya Biovax Institute, National Cancer Institute of Kenya, the Digital Health Agency among others, integrate with the E-Citizen platform as per the President's directive. This integration aims to provide better, more efficient healthcare services to all Kenyans.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.