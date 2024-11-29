Donald Trump's Thanksgiving Day Video With Elon Musk And Sylvester Stallone Goes Viral Netizens Say, 'Dinner Of Titans'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) President-elect Donald trump hosted Thanksgiving dinner video is going viral on social media. The dinner event was attended by Billioniare Elon Musk and actor Sylvester Stallone at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
A viral video showed Tesla and Space X chief chating with Stallone. Reacting on the viral video, Elon Musk have insights on their chat, he said, "I was telling @TheSlyStallone that I just watched Demolition Man again and how well it predicted the crazy woke future 30 years ago!"
Reactions on the viral video
"Trump, Stallone, and Musk together for Thanksgiving, it looks like the dinner of titans. If Stallone predicted the future with "Demolition Man," imagine what these three might plan.
