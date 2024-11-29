عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lok Sabha Adjourns Till Noon Amid Noisy Protests By Opposition Members

Lok Sabha Adjourns Till Noon Amid Noisy Protests By Opposition Members


11/29/2024 1:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise various issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some members, mostly from the congress and Samajwadi Party, were also in the Well of the House and shouted slogans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker Om Birla said the House should be allowed to run and that the Question Hour was members' time. People want the House to function and there should be discussions, he added.

Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour that went on for around 10 minutes. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Read Also Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned For The Day Amid Opposition Uproar Lok Sabha Proceedings Adjourned For The Day

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN29112024000215011059ID1108938236


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search