Lok Sabha Adjourns Till Noon Amid Noisy Protests By Opposition Members
Date
11/29/2024 1:10:24 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Friday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.
As soon as the House met for the day, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress, sought to raise various issues.
Some members, mostly from the congress and Samajwadi Party, were also in the Well of the House and shouted slogans.
Speaker Om Birla said the House should be allowed to run and that the Question Hour was members' time. People want the House to function and there should be discussions, he added.
Two questions were taken up during the Question Hour that went on for around 10 minutes. As the din continued, the proceedings were adjourned till noon.
