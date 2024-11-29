Forces Seize 2 Ieds, Explosive Material In J & K's Poonch
Date
11/29/2024 12:07:33 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Security forces recovered two IEDs and explosive material during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
After a suspicious object was reportedly noticed under the Chajla bridge in Mendhar, the area was immediately cordoned off, and the bomb disposal squad called in, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), over one kg of explosives suspected to be RDX, a battery, two blankets and some eatables were seized, officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Further investigation is underway, they added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Suspected Explosive Material Found In J&K's Rajouri
Liquid IEDs Resurface In J&K After 17 Years
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29112024000215011059ID1108938019
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.