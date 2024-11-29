FDF Organises Graduation Ceremony For The 'Social Responsibility Ambassadors' And 'Entrepreneurship Ambassadors' Program Participants

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Family Development Foundation (FDF) organised a graduation ceremony for the fourth and fifth batches of the 'Social Responsibility Ambassadors' and 'Entrepreneurship Ambassadors' program, at the Abu Dhabi Centre.

The 'Social Responsibility Ambassadors' service is a unique initiative that leverages social intelligence as a means to drive tangible and sustainable social impact by enhancing community protection and staying updated with social changes.

H.E. Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director General of FDF, and Wafa Al Ali, Acting Director of FDF, attended the event, along with several officials from partner organisations, social responsibility ambassadors and their families, as well as entrepreneurship ambassadors.





H.E. Al Rumaithi addressed the graduates and conveyed greetings to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation,' Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, wishing them continued progress, success and inspiration to follow the path of excellence.

Her Excellency highlighted that the graduation ceremony coincides with the UAE's 53rd anniversary of Eid Al Etihad celebrations, further highlighting the remarkable success of participants during the training, which will enable them to raise awareness among their families and instil positivity within their community.

H.E. Al Rumaithi commended the efforts of the social responsibility ambassadors, who have successfully completed their designated training hours, demonstrating exceptional competence and commitment. She further encouraged the ambassadors to uphold social values and strive to promote FDF's vision to elevate the position of family units and highlight its significance in society.

She stated that the service achieves its ambitious objectives each year, expanding the scope of promoting culture and skills to ensure a high quality of life among all societal segments to improve individuals' quality of life and bolster social ties. It further fosters a connected and understanding community, for enhanced mental health and community well-being.

Addressing the graduates, Her Excellency emphasised the significance of applying what they have learned to support the service's goal of establishing a national strategy for enhancing the quality of life through its various initiatives and strengthening bonds within the family and the broader community. H.E. Al Rumaithi further stated that the service aims to provide selected individuals with cognitive, emotional and social skills, that can positively shape their thoughts and behaviours, enabling them to become adept ambassadors within their families and communities to advance the society's welfare and happiness.

Her Excellency extended her gratitude to the programme's strategic partners for their role in ensuring the success of the fourth and fifth batches and contributing to the goals of enhancing family stability and community cohesion. She urged graduates to strengthen family stability and community cohesion within their families and communities, leveraging the knowledge acquired during training.

Graduates expressed their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation', underscoring the integral role of her vision as a guiding light, leading them through all stages of their lives.

They also thanked FDF for offering innovative programmes and unique experiences, encouraging them to steadfastly move forward with optimism, while making an impact as ambassadors of social responsibility by promoting genuine community values and knowledge, and fostering sustainability for the nation's enduring happiness.