Cigna Healthcare Conducts Free Health Screenings For Over 800 Employees

Latest in series of screening initiatives that benefitted over 1,200 employees across the UAE in 2024. 800+ employees working in hospitality, support and maintenance roles receive health screenings, checkups and wellness guidance in latest activation.

November, 2024: Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Cigna Healthcare, a leading global health services company, recently brought its mission of enhancing the health and vitality of the people we serve to life with the latest edition in the series of free health screenings and wellness initiatives. The most recent edition, designed to support those in essential roles such as drivers, chefs, housekeeping staff, capped off a year of giving back, leaving a meaningful impact as 2024 draws to a close.

The initiative provided employees with health checkups, including blood sugar, blood pressure, BMI assessments, and dental examinations conducted by a team of general practitioners, nurses, and dentists. It was supported by key in-network providers, including Crowns Polyclinic, Novitas, Aster/Access and Amber Clinics, ensuring expert care and guidance.

This activation is part of a broader series of initiatives led by Cigna Healthcare throughout the year, focusing on enhancing the well-being of individuals in essential roles, in construction, manufacturing and maintenance across Dubai, who contribute to the foundation of the country. By working alongside partners, Cigna Healthcare continues to ensure accessible and inclusive health services for diverse communities across the region.





Leah Cotterill, CEO at Cigna Healthcare Middle East & Africa (Outside KSA), emphasized the importance of these efforts, stating:“These events are driven by our mission to improve the health and vitality of the people we serve. Unfortunately, many people employed in these roles, tend to overlook essential health screenings that could detect and prevent chronic conditions. Through these initiatives, we aim to foster a bright future where more individuals can meet their physical, mental, and emotional health needs. Our goal is to build a community rooted in support and compassion.”

With over over 20 years of experience in the Middle East, Cigna Healthcare insurance plans are carefully designed to deliver quality and affordable healthcare solutions to meet the needs of our customers. Cigna offers both health and wellness services to individuals, businesses, and government entities in the region and across the globe.

