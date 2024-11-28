(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - The Association of Hong Kong, China (HKFA) is pleased to announce that the Hong Kong, China Representative Team (HKRT) has received strong support from the shared power provider CHARGESPOT, which will sponsor the HKRT for the 2024 to 2025 season, becoming HKFA's Official Power Partner. The sponsorship will enhance resources for the team while increasing public awareness of and engagement with local football and its players through brand collaboration.





Mr. Eric FOK Kai Shan JP and Ms. Jess CHENG Wai Yin are pleased to announce CHARGESPOT will sponsor the Hong Kong, China Representative Team (HKRT) as HKFA's Official Power Partner. They are joined by HKRT players CHAN Siu Kwan Philip, NGAN Cheuk Pan, and Leon JONES (from left to right) for a group photo.

In addition to monetary sponsorship, CHARGESPOT will launch a set of special edition power banks featuring the team and selected players, which will encourage fans to support their favorite players by renting the power banks. With Hong Kong looking forward to the opening of the highly-anticipated Kai Tak Sports Park, CHARGESPOT is set to install power bank rental stations on the premises, which will provide football and sports fans a way to power up their devices and always stay connected.





CHARGESPOT in collaboration with the HKFA, has launched a set of special edition power banks printed with the portraits of HKRT player CHAN Siu Kwan Philip.

As the excitement kicks off with the new season, fans can expect to see CHARGESPOT's branding at the upcoming matches, take advantage of the special offers and participate in in-stadium activities.



HKFA held a press conference for the partnership. Guests included Mr. Eric FOK Kai Shan JP, Chairman of the HKFA; Ms. CHENG Wai Yin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of CHARGESPOT; and HKRT player representatives CHAN Siu Kwan Philip, NGAN Cheuk Pan and Leon JONES.



HKFA Chairman Mr. Eric FOK Kai Shan JP, expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship, "We are glad to announce that the HKRT has received support from CHARGESPOT. This commercial cooperation demonstrates the support and confidence of the business in Hong Kong football. We believe this sponsorship will further boost the morale of our players and motivate our team on the international platform and bring exciting performances to the fans. Appreciate all the companies and fans who support us, and I wish everyone keep supporting the Hong Kong football."



Ms. Jess CHENG Wai Yin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of CHARGESPOT, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with the Hong Kong Football Association to support our Hong Kong teams and players and be a part of a sport that unites people and communities. As a home-grown tech company, we are excited to combine our love for technology with Hong Kong's love for football and create new experiences for fans to engage with our products, the teams and their favorite players. We look forward to working with HKFA to bring our brand, charging technology and other surprises to engage with fans in and outside the stadium."



CHARGESPOT was established in Hong Kong in 2017 and is the largest local shared power bank provider, with over 5,000 rental stations covering convenience stores, shopping malls, hotels, theme parks, restaurants, retail shops and entertainment places in Hong Kong.









