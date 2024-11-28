عربي


AUDUSD Wave Analysis 28 November 2024


11/28/2024 11:10:55 PM

(MENAFN- FxPro)

– AUDUSD reversed from pivotal support level 0.6450

– Likely to rise to resistance level 0.6550

AUDUSD currency pair recently reversed up from the pivotal support level 0.6450 (which has been reversing the price from April) standing near the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 0.6450 formed the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bullish Engulfing. This support level also formed the daily Morning Star earlier this month.

Given the strength of the support level 0.6450 and the bullish divergence on the daily Stochastic, AUDUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 0.6550 (top of the previous correction ii).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2019/assets/images/2024-02-820x312-2.png>

MENAFN28112024000156011031ID1108937858


FxPro

No comment

