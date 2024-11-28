GBPUSD Wave Analysis 28 November 2024

– GBPUSD reversed from support level 1.2500

– Likely to rise to resistance level 1.2720

GBPUSD currency pair continues to rise after the earlier upward reversal from the support level 1.2500 (which also reversed the pair in May) coinciding with the lower daily Bollinger Band and the daily down channel from September.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.2500 started the active intermediate impulse wave (1).

GBPUSD currency pair can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 1.2720 (former top of the minor correction from the middle of November).