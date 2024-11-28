EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): IPO/Strategic Company Decision

Delivery Hero SE determines final share price for of Talabat Holding plc resulting in gross proceeds of circa USD 2.0 billion

29.11.2024 / 04:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE determines final share price for IPO of Talabat Holding plc resulting in gross proceeds of circa USD 2.0 billion Berlin, November 29, 2024 – Delivery Hero

SE (“Delivery Hero” or the“Company”, ISIN DE000A2E4K43, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: DHER), in consultation with the advising banks, set the final price per share in Talabat Holding plc (“Talabat”) at AED 1.60 (i.e., circa USD 0.44). In total, 20% of the shares in Talabat will be sold to investors. This is equal to a total number of 4,657,648,125 shares. By selling these shares, Delivery Hero will generate gross proceeds in the amount of approximately AED 7.5 billion (i.e., circa USD 2.0 billion). A 180-days lock-up period will, subject to certain conditions, apply for the selling shareholder, a fully owned subsidiary of the Company. Delivery Hero intends to retain a long-term majority indirect ownership position in Talabat. The shares in Talabat are expected to be traded on the Dubai Financial Market under the ticker symbol TALABAT as of December 10, 2024. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is AEE01569T24.

*************

Investor Relations Enquiries



Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations





... Media Enquiries



Gbemisola Jones

Director, Communications





...

Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Delivery Hero SE or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities to which this announcement relates will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. Neither Delivery Hero SE nor of any of its subsidiaries intends to conduct a public offering of the securities to which this announcement relates in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, any member state of the European Economic Area or any other jurisdiction in relation to which action for that purpose would be required. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, as it forms part of assimilated law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended, and together with any statutory instruments made in exercise of the powers conferred by such Act) who are also (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments which fall within the definition of“investment professionals” in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“Order”); (ii) high net companies, unincorporated associations and partnerships and trustees of high value trusts as described in Article 49(2)(a) to (c) of the Order; or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“relevant persons”). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person in the United Kingdom who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents. In member states of the European Economic Area, this announcement is directed exclusively at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation). This announcement has not been approved by or filed with the Central Bank of the UAE, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (the“SCA”) or any other authorities in the UAE. Securities may not be marketed, offered or sold directly or indirectly to the public in the UAE without the approval of SCA and no marketing of any financial products or services has been or will be made from within the UAE other than in compliance with the laws of the UAE. This announcement is directed only to persons who: (a) are outside the Abu Dhabi Global Market; (b) are“authorised Persons” or“recognised bodies” (as such terms are defined in the ADGM Financial Services and Markets Regulations 2015 (the“FSMR”)); or (c) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of Section 18 of the FSMR) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“relevant persons” for the purposes of this paragraph). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. This announcement is for distribution only to persons who: (a) are outside the Dubai International Financial Centre; or (b) are persons who meet the professional client criteria set out in Rule 2.3.4 of the Dubai Financial Services Authority Conduct of Business Module (all such persons together being referred to as“relevant persons” for the purposes of this paragraph). This announcement is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“believes,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“may,”“will,” or“should,” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.

29.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Delivery Hero SE Oranienburger Straße 70 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105 Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2E4K43 WKN: A2E4K4 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2040799



End of News EQS News Service