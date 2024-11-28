(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading exchange and global onchain company, has issued updates for November 29, 2024.

OKX Lists MAJOR Token, Adds Aptos USDT Support, Launches 2M MEMEFI Trading Competition

The OKX team today announced three updates:



MAJOR Token Listing: OKX has listed MAJOR, the native token powering Major, Telegram's first rating-based game. Trading for the MAJOR/USDT pair commenced at 12:00 PM (UTC) on November 28. To learn more, click here .

Aptos USDT Support: OKX now supports USDT on Aptos , a Layer 1 blockchain that uses the Move programming language. This addition brings OKX's USDT support to eleven native chains, providing a chain-agnostic experience that enables customers to seamlessly access and capture opportunities across multiple ecosystems.

2M MEMEFI Trading Competition: OKX has launched an exclusive trading competition featuring a 2 million MEMEFI token prize pool on OKX Racer , running from November 27-29, 2024. The competition invites traders to join the MemeFi team on OKX Racer, a Telegram-based game where players predict Bitcoin price movements in five-second intervals.



Key details include:





Prize pool: 2 million MEMEFI tokens





Eligibility: Join MemeFi team through OKX Racer (Teams > MemeFi team > Join)





Requirement: Team must reach 100,000 members to unlock prize pool Winners: Top 2,000 traders by volume

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

