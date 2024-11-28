Wine, Waves, And Whispers Of Romance At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guests enjoying the wine tasting

Jordan Dobie guiding guests through the nuances of wine tasting

The serene Platinum Island

Delectable seafood offerings paired with fine wine

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

Indulge in fine wines, savour fresh seafood, and create unforgettable memories with romantic escapes at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives.

MALE, MALDIVES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Picture the moment of sipping a fine wine, its rich notes unfurling with each sip, as the gentle murmur of waves complements the scene. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives played host to this unforgettable experience, setting the stage for an evening where guests could immerse themselves in the art of wine appreciation, guided by Jordan Dobie, a renowned sommelier.Guests were introduced to a selection of wines, each carefully chosen to delight the palate and ignite curiosity. Under Jordan's guidance, they learned to discern subtle tasting notes, appreciate the interplay of flavours, and pair wines with complementary dishes. Another highlight during the evening was the pairing of the wines with an array of delectable seafood offerings, showcasing the resort's commitment to culinary excellence. Freshly caught seafood, including tender lobster, succulent shrimp, and delicate fish fillets, was prepared to perfection, enhancing the tasting experience with flavours that harmonised beautifully with the wines.The Lagoon Wine Tasting event was a distinctive experience, blending the joy of fine wine with the tranquil beauty of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives. This event reflected the resort's dedication to crafting moments that linger in memory. Beyond the gathering, the resort offers a variety of accommodations tailored for rest and rejuvenation. The exclusive 18+ Platinum Island serves as a peaceful sanctuary, with the Platinum Beach Bungalow providing an oasis of quiet for those seeking solitude. From candlelit dinners by the beach to exclusive feasts on private terraces, the resort ensures every evening is a celebration of love and harmony with nature. At Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, every detail is thoughtfully designed to create memories that last a lifetime.

