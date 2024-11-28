Romania's Electoral Authority Unveils Process, Timeline For Presidential Vote Recount

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BUCHAREST, Nov 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – Romania's Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), announced yesterday, the process and timeline for complying with the Constitutional Court's order, to re-verify and recount votes from the Nov 24 presidential election.

The BEC set a deadline of Dec 1, 10.00 p.m. local time, for county electoral bureaus, overseas electoral offices, and sector offices in Bucharest, to email scanned versions of their revised reports. Original copies are to be submitted by Dec 3.

The Constitutional Court gave the order earlier yesterday.

Since no candidate achieved an absolute majority, a runoff is set for Dec 8. The current presidential term will conclude on Dec 21.– NNN-XINHUA

