VNET And Dajia Investment Ink Definitive Agreement On A Pre-Reits Fund

BEIJING, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, (Nasdaq: VNET ) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that the Company has executed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Dajia Holding Company Ltd. ("Dajia"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dajia Insurance Group

under which both parties will jointly form a pre-REITs fund (the "Fund") to invest in hyperscale data centers in mainland China. This initiative marks a significant milestone for China's data center sector, reflecting the growing trend among domestic institutional investors to channel investments into new infrastructure projects in mainland China.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the underlying assets (the "Assets") for the Fund's initial investment are the first and second phases of VNET's Taicang IDC Campus, which currently has a total IT capacity of approximately 210MW and an estimated value of RMB5.74 billion, reflecting an implied post-closing valuation of approximately 10.1x EV/EBITDA. VNET will retain a 51% equity interest in the Assets through the Fund, while Dajia

will acquire and hold the

remaining 49% interest. VNET will consolidate the financial results of the Fund and its underlying assets into VNET's financial statements for financial reporting purposes and will continue to operate the Assets to ensure stable, premium IDC services for its customers.

Josh Sheng Chen, Founder, Executive Chairperson and interim Chief Executive Officer of VNET, commented, "We are thrilled to announce this transaction. It demonstrates our prowess in effectively managing capital and asset operating cycles, bolstering our capital sources with long-term investors while further enhancing our balance sheet efficiency. We will continue to pursue innovative financing structures and explore exits for our existing premium data centers, building a healthy, sustainable capital and asset cycle that propels our long-term growth while contributing to China's high quality digital economy development."

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

About Dajia Investment Holding Company Ltd.

Dajia Investment Holding Company Ltd. is an alternative asset investment management company wholly owned by Dajia Insurance Group. It invests in high-quality assets with growth potential across China, focusing on sectors such as clean energies, modern logistics, data centers, industrial parks, rental housing, and retail infrastructures.

