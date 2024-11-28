Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results & Provides Corporate Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A plan to resolve runway challenge is underway but not completed yet

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International (TSXV: CBLU) (FRANKFURT: OYA), the Smart Off-GridTM Company, announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 (“Q3 2024”) ending September 30, 2024. A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) has been filed at . All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars. The Company also provides a Corporate Update on the impact of delayed grant payments.

On a Trailing Four Quarter (“TFQ”) basis:



Revenue was $4,308,920, a 24% increase from $3,466,183 in the corresponding previous period.

Recurring revenue was $751,396 a 5% increase from $713,264 in the corresponding previous period.

Gross Profit increased to $1,971,704 compared to $1,321,021 in the comparable period, a 49% increase.

Gross margin percentage was 46% an increase over 37% with the comparative TFQ period. Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the period was ($2,576,228) as compared to ($2,618,881) for the previous period, a 2% improvement.



For Q3 F2024:



Revenue was $369,297, an 84% decrease from $2,273,377 in Q3 2023.

Recurring revenue comprised $102,686 of the quarter's revenue compared to $195,315 in Q3 2023, a 47% increase.

Gross Profit for Q2 2024 was $169,323 compared to $850,588 for Q3 2023, an 80% decrease. Gross Margin percentage for the quarter was 46%.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA was ($857,230) versus ($33,187) in Q3 2023. As of June 30, 2024, bookings increased to $3,154,015, an increase of 28%, when compared to $2,469,846 as of December 31, 2023.



Corporate Update & Financial Outlook

On October 28, 2024, Clear Blue announced that it had been advised that a large grant funding payment, which the company depends upon to fund its R&D program, was delayed and there was no assurance of a payment date. This issue impacted a number of additional short-term activities which the company had been working towards for funding. As a result, the Company is experiencing material cash flow difficulties and may be unable to make certain payments on time. Since this notification, the Company began attempting to find alternative sources of funding and to also undertake certain restructuring steps designed to improve the Company's cash position.

This activity remains ongoing and while there have been numerous positive conversations, these actions are not yet concluded. In working with our secured and unsecured creditors, as well as with all our stakeholders in the company, management has a plan which, if concluded, would resolve the short- and medium-term cash flow pressures. Management believes that this plan will allow the Company to move forward in a positive way with solid cash flow, strong growth and future prospects. However, at this time, there can be no assurances yet that the restructuring goals will be fully achieved, and as a result the Company may not be able to continue as a going concern.

The Company will provide updates to the progress around this as things become more definitive.

Said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue,“We will be very glad to see 2024 behind us. This year alone, government filibusters, satellite blow ups and Red Sea missiles were some of the events that affected our business negatively. There can be no other description other than to say our Q3 2024 results were extremely disappointing. We are working with all stakeholders and our sole focus now is to reorganize the Company such that we set the Company up for a very strong and positive 2025. And we plan to start off with strong first half.”

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-GridTM company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed,“wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

