CSTO States Urge To Fight Terrorism Without Double Standards

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ASTANA, Nov 29 (NNN-XINHUA) – Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), yesterday, called on the international community to strive to fight and oppose the use of double standards.

The CSTO Collective Security Council session, wrapped up in Astana, Kazakhstan, yesterday, with a declaration pledging to“consistently develop the collective security system's forces and capabilities, with the aim of enhancing their high combat readiness, for addressing assigned tasks and countering challenges and threats.”

“We emphasise that, in the fight against terrorism, there is no room for double standards. Terrorism, whatever its shape or form, cannot be justified,” stressed the declaration.

The leaders attending the session also reaffirmed in the declaration, their commitment to enhancing collective efforts to combat international terrorism, extremism, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, illegal arms trafficking, illegal migration, as well as, the protection of the population from natural and manmade disasters.

Presidents of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, and representatives of the Armenian government attended the session.– NNN-XINHUA