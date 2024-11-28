(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with evolution powered by AI - The global market

size is estimated to grow by USD 46.61 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.48% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for network automation in various industries is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of

ai with network automation. However, increased risk related to data security and privacy poses a challenge. Key market players include Anuta Networks International LLC, AppViewX Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Backbox Software Ltd., BlueAlly, BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Itential Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., NetBrain Technologies Inc., NetYCE BV, OpenText Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global network automation market 2024-2028

Network Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.48% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 46613.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Anuta Networks International LLC, AppViewX Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Backbox Software Ltd., BlueAlly, BlueCat Networks Inc., BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Itential Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Kentik Inc., NetBrain Technologies Inc., NetYCE BV, OpenText Corp., Palo Alto Networks Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Versa Networks Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market Driver

Network automation is a hot trend in IT, with businesses in various sectors, including healthcare, energy and utilities, and telecommunications, increasingly adopting this technology to manage their data center infrastructure. Network virtualization, a key component of network automation, enables the creation of virtual networks, improving efficiency and reducing costs. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming network management, enabling predictive analysis and automated response to security threats and performance issues. Networking companies are developing AI-powered configuration management tools to help large enterprises and SMEs manage their switches and routers more effectively. The growing demand for SD WAN, IoT products, and 5G technology is driving the need for more bandwidth networks and advanced networking technologies. Businesses are also looking for solutions to address security concerns in their enterprise networks. The networking solutions market is segmented into cloud and on-premises, with cloud segment expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of cloud services. Standardization and automation are key trends in networking technologies, with open source projects gaining popularity. Entuity Network Management is one such solution that offers network architectures, management tools, and performance and capacity monitoring. CSPs are also investing in network functions virtualization to improve their offerings and meet the demands of digital transformation.



In today's business landscape, digital transformation is a key priority for organizations to link structures and boost enterprise revenue streams. Industries such as banking, finance, IT, and manufacturing are investing in real-time solutions and AI technologies to gain a competitive edge. Advanced Business Intelligence (BI) is in high demand as companies seek to centralize their business operations and data. AI offers significant technological advances, including virtual agents and chatbots, targeted advertising, and voice recognition, to name a few. These tools provide valuable insights and automate processes, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and improve efficiency. The adoption of AI also allows for the analysis of large amounts of data, leading to new opportunities for innovation and growth. In summary, AI is a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and stay ahead of the competition.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



In today's fast-paced business world, IT departments face numerous challenges in managing complex network infrastructures. Network automation is a key solution, enabling large enterprises and SMEs to streamline operations and reduce costs. However, implementing network automation and network virtualization in data centers requires overcoming hurdles such as integrating with existing IT systems, ensuring security, and managing complex configurations. Networking technologies like switches and routers, SD WAN, and configuration management tools are essential for automation. Businesses in sectors like healthcare, energy and utilities, and telecommunications are increasingly adopting network automation to meet growing bandwidth demands and secure their networks against security threats. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming network management, offering predictive analytics and automating repetitive tasks. Edge computing, 5G technology, and open source projects are also driving innovation. However, standardization and automation remain key challenges for networking companies. The network automation market is segmented into solutions and cloud segments, with solutions focusing on performance, capacity, and security concerns. Management and security solutions are in high demand due to increasing internet traffic and lockdown measures driving remote work. Network functions virtualization and digital transformation are also major trends. CSPs are investing in virtualization and automation to enhance network architectures and meet business demands. Cloud-based network automation software streamlines marketing operations by managing content creation and maintenance across multiple platforms. This includes copy, videos, images, and other assets. The convenience and cost-effectiveness of hosting information on the cloud make it accessible to a wider audience. However, security and reliability are crucial concerns for organizations before transferring sensitive data to the cloud. The dependence on cloud computing service providers increases with the adoption of cloud-based network automation software. While the benefits are significant, potential risks such as data leakage must be carefully managed to maintain data security and integrity.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This network automation market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Solutions 1.2 Services



2.1 On-premise 2.2 Cloud



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solutions-

Network automation market encompasses various ways to automate network components using either command line automation or automation software. Basic automation involves using standard CLI commands and chaining events with bash operators or shell scripts. Alternatively, automation software integrates network tasks into pre-built programs, allowing users to select, schedule, and execute them from a front-end application. For instance, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform offers playbooks for automating network configuration, security, orchestration, and more, across providers like AWS, Microsoft, and Cisco. Such solutions contribute to the growth of the network automation market through the solutions segment during the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Network automation is a critical aspect of modern Information Technology (IT), enabling the management and configuration of complex network infrastructure with minimal human intervention. It encompasses network virtualization, which allows the creation and management of virtual networks, and is increasingly being adopted in various sectors, including data centers, healthcare, energy and utilities, and telecommunications. Network automation leverages advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to optimize network performance, ensure security, and adapt to changing business demands. The adoption of network automation is driven by the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, in Internet traffic due to remote work and IoT products, and the need for efficient bandwidth networks. Edge computing and switches and routers also play a crucial role in network automation by enabling decentralized processing and improving network agility.

Market Research Overview

Network automation is a critical aspect of modern Information Technology (IT), enabling the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to manage and optimize network infrastructure. This includes network virtualization in data centers, SD WAN, switches, and routers, as business demands for increased bandwidth, security, and digital transformation continue to grow. The Networking industry is witnessing significant changes with the adoption of AI and ML for network management and security, especially in sectors like healthcare, energy and utilities, and telecommunications. Networking companies are focusing on solutions segment and cloud segment to provide advanced networking technologies, including network functions virtualization, open source projects, and 5G technology. Enterprises of all sizes, from large corporations to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), are adopting network automation to enhance performance, capacity, and standardization. The increasing use of IoT products, edge computing, and the need for secure bandwidth networks have further fueled the demand for networking solutions. Lockdown measures have accelerated the adoption of network automation, as remote work and virtual collaboration have become the new norm. Networking solutions are also addressing security concerns, such as configuration management tools and threat detection, to ensure secure and reliable network operations. Overall, network automation is a key driver for digital transformation, enabling enterprises to optimize their network infrastructure, enhance security, and improve overall network performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Component



Solutions

Services

Deployment



On-premise

Cloud

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

