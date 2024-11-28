Securityholders Of CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership And Dundee Resource Class Approve Change Of Manager

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodman & Company, Counsel announced today that, at the special meeting of securityholders of CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership and Dundee Resource Class (“ DRC ”), the one class of non-voting, participating mutual fund shares, issuable in series, of Dundee Global Fund Corporation (collectively, the“ Securityholders ”) held earlier today, an overwhelming majority of Securityholders voted in favour of the authorizing the change of manager from Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“ GCIC ”) to Next Edge Capital Corp. (“ Next Edge ”), to give effect to GCIC's previously announced decision to sell its investment management business to Next Edge, all as more particularly described in the joint management proxy circular dated October 25, 2024 (the“ Circular ”). Details of the voting results are below:

Voting Results for Unitholders of CMP 2023 Resource Limited Partnership Outcome % Votes For % Votes Against Approved 100% 0%





Voting Results for Shareholders of Dundee Resource Class Outcome % Votes For % Votes Against Approved 99.20% 0.80%

For a more detailed description of the Transaction, readers should review the Circular.

ABOUT GOODMAN & COMPANY, INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC.

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada, and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador. For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit .