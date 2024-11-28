Countering Terrorism And Human Rights Expert To Visit Côte D’Ivoire

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The UN Special Rapporteur on the and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Ben Saul, will visit Côte d'Ivoire from 29 November to 9 December 2024.

The Special Rapporteur will assess the extent to which Côte d'Ivoire's laws and practices to counter comply with international human rights law, including criminal laws and measures to counter the financing of terrorism and violent extremism.

Saul will meet with representatives, members of the judiciary, law enforcement officials, policy specialists, civil society organisations, community and religious leaders, victims of terrorism, UN officials, and other relevant stakeholders. He will also visit detention facilities to interview individuals suspected or convicted of terrorism-related activities.

The visit is intended to make constructive recommendations to support the Government's efforts to protect human rights while countering terrorism.

Saul will hold a press conference on

9 December

in

Abidjan

at 15:30 local time

at the

UNDP premises

(corner of Rue Gourgas and Avenue Marchand, Abidjan, Akwaba room). Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur will present a report to the Human Rights Council in March 2026.

