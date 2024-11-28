Mexican Exports Surge To Record Heights: October Trade Data Shows 11.2% Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexican merchandise exports reached a record US$57.67 billion in October, marking an 11.2% increase after two months of decline.



The surge primarily came from non-automotive sectors, demonstrating the economy's resilience and diversification. Non-oil exports led the growth with a 13.5% increase.



Manufacturing exports, which account for 91% of total exports, rose by 13.2%. The non-automotive sector showed particular strength with a 17.6% jump.



Agricultural exports grew by 3.1%, while exports surged by 57.1%. The automotive sector, representing one-third of manufacturing exports, posted a 6.2% increase.



Oil exports continued their downward trend, falling 24.2% for the fifth consecutive month. Imports also showed strong performance, rising 9.7% to US$57.3 billion.







Non-oil imports increased by 12%, while oil-related imports decreased by 18.3%. Intermediate goods imports led with an 11.6% rise, followed by capital goods at 5.8%.



The trade balance recorded a US$371 million surplus, contrasting with last October's US$369 million deficit. Year-to-date exports grew 4% to US$513.89 billion, outpacing Mexico 's GDP growth of 1.8%.



Market analysts remain cautious about 2025's outlook. Potential U.S. policy changes under a new administration could impact trade relations. Interest rate adjustments in both countries may also influence future trade patterns.

