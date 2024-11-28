Dollar Hits R$6 for the First Time Amid Fiscal Package and Income Tax Reform Worries

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US dollar reached a historic nominal high against the Brazilian real, trading at R$6.00 following Finance Haddad's announcement of income tax exemptions. The currency has gained 23% against the real this year.



The dollar's surge reflects concerns about Brazil 's fiscal policy decisions. The government's focus on expanding tax exemptions rather than significant spending cuts drives uncertainty in markets.



Finance Minister Haddad announced a R$70 ($12) billion fiscal package spanning two years. The plan includes income tax exemptions for those earning up to R$5,000 monthly, costing public coffers R$40 billion.



Market analysts express skepticism about the government's approach. Felipe Vasconcellos from Equus Capital points to increased government spending as a key factor behind market instability.







The proposed taxation on high-income individuals aims to offset revenue losses. However, Jefferson Laatus, chief strategist at Laatus Group, warns this could trigger capital flight to countries with lower tax burdens.



Trading data shows the dollar peaked at R$6.0005 before settling at R$5.9994, marking a 1.35% daily gain. This follows yesterday's closing record of R$5.91.



Haddad maintains the tax changes will remain fiscally neutral. He states individuals earning over R$50,000 monthly will face higher taxes, aligning with international standards.



The currency movement impacts Brazilian consumers directly. Travel plans and imported goods become more expensive as the real weakens against the dollar.



Market participants continue monitoring government actions closely. The focus remains on the balance between social promises and fiscal responsibility in Brazil's economic management.



