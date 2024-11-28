The Chosen Season 5: Biblical Drama Brings Holy Week to Theaters Easter 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The successful biblical series "The Chosen" sets its fifth season theatrical premiere for March 27, 2025. Creator Dallas Jenkins tackles the dramatic events of Holy Week leading to the crucifixion of Jesus.



Production wrapped between April and September 2024, marking significant improvements in cinematography and overall quality. The season delivers eight episodes, strategically divided into three theatrical parts spanning four weeks.



Jonathan Roumie continues his role as Jesus, with Shahar Isaac portraying Simon Peter and Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene. The narrative explores the dramatic transformation from Jesus' triumphant welcome to his ultimate condemnation.



The global release strategy encompasses 40 countries beginning April 10, 2025. Previous seasons achieved remarkable success, generating $16 million in theater revenue. The series' crowdfunding efforts accumulated $100 million for production costs.



Streaming platforms will carry the season later in 2025, starting with The Chosen' dedicated app before expanding to Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Disney+. This installment advances the series toward its planned seven-season arc.



The storyline covers pivotal moments including Jesus' entry on Palm Sunday, the Temple cleansing, and The Last Supper. Jenkins structures the narrative around Jerusalem's political tensions and Judas' fateful betrayal.



The season addresses a central question: how did public opinion shift so dramatically in mere days? The plot examines the complex social and political climate of Jerusalem during this crucial period.

Cast members note enhanced production values and more efficient scheduling compared to previous seasons. The cinematic format promises a more immersive viewing experience for audiences.



The Easter season release timing aims to maximize audience engagement and cultural impact. This fifth season represents a turning point in the series, building toward its ultimate conclusion while maintaining historical accuracy and emotional depth.



The show continues its unique approach to biblical storytelling, balancing historical context with accessible narrative elements for modern viewers.

