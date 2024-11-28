Shaping The Intellectual Landscape Of Muslim World

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Prof. Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi

Prof. Emeritus Datuk Dr. Osman Bakar, currently the Rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), stands as one of the leading figures in contemporary Islamic thought, philosophy, and the study of civilization. With a career that spans decades, Dr. Bakar has made pioneering contributions to understanding the intersections of Islamic science, philosophy, epistemology, and civilizational studies. His academic work bridges the gap between the classical Islamic intellectual tradition and modern academic discourse, making him an influential figure in global discussions on the relationship between faith and reason, science and religion. His books and intellectual contributions continue to inspire scholars worldwide, particularly in the realms of Islamic philosophy, interdisciplinary studies, and cross-cultural dialogue.

Dr. Osman Bakar's academic journey began with his advanced studies in Islamic philosophy at Temple University in Philadelphia, USA, where he earned his doctoral degree. This period was crucial as it took place during a time when Islamic scholars were grappling with the challenges of modernity, the legacy of colonialism, and the integration of Islamic teachings with Western philosophical traditions. His exposure to both the Islamic intellectual heritage and Western philosophical schools has deeply shaped his work, allowing him to synthesize Islamic thought with contemporary academic discussions. Dr. Bakar's scholarly training in both Islamic and Western traditions enabled him to critically engage with major intellectual movements in the philosophy of science, metaphysics, epistemology, and theology. This dual exposure has led him to explore and articulate a vision of knowledge that harmonizes material and spiritual dimensions, challenging the common dichotomy that exists between science and religion in Western discourse.

One of Dr. Bakar's most significant contributions is his influential work, Classification of Knowledge in Islam (1992). In this groundbreaking book, Dr. Bakar offers an in-depth exploration of how Islamic epistemology categorizes knowledge and integrates it into a unified worldview. His work in this area focuses on presenting a comprehensive model that moves beyond the Western distinction between secular and religious knowledge. Dr. Bakar argues that, within the Islamic tradition, all knowledge-whether scientific, theological, or ethical-is interconnected and ultimately serves a single, divine purpose. This comprehensive vision contrasts with the secularization that has characterized much of the modern West, where the sacred and secular realms are often treated as separate domains. The holistic approach Dr. Bakar advocates the interrelatedness of knowledge across various fields, underscoring the idea that the pursuit of knowledge is not merely intellectual but also a spiritual journey aimed at understanding God's will.

Through his classification, Dr. Bakar explores the distinction between theoretical knowledge, such as philosophy and theology, and practical knowledge, which encompasses areas like law and ethics. He argues that these categories, while distinct, are part of a unified system that ultimately aims at understanding God's creation. This approach fosters an intellectual framework where faith and reason work in harmony, a perspective that has been instrumental in contemporary debates on the relationship between science and religion. His classification of knowledge continues to serve as an important reference for those seeking to understand Islamic epistemology and its implications for various academic disciplines.

Another seminal work by Dr. Bakar is Tawhid and Science (1992), in which he examines the relationship between Islamic theology, particularly the concept of Tawhid (the oneness of God), and the pursuit of scientific knowledge. Dr. Bakar's work on this topic challenges the prevailing materialistic worldview that often dominates Western scientific discourse. He argues that Tawhid, the central tenet of Islamic theology, is not just a theological principle but also the foundation for a coherent and ethical approach to science. For Dr. Bakar, a truly Islamic science is one that is inherently connected to spiritual and ethical values. Rather than separating science from morality and religion, Dr. Bakar advocates for a vision of science that is rooted in reverence for the Creator and ethical responsibility.

In this work, Dr. Bakar redefines the concept of scientific inquiry as a tool for exploring not only the material world but also the divine order. This view challenges the modern conception of science as a neutral, value-free discipline. Instead, Dr. Bakar proposes that scientific exploration should be infused with a sense of awe for the Creator and guided by ethical considerations that are deeply rooted in the Islamic tradition. His advocacy for a science that integrates spirituality with empirical research offers an important counter-narrative to the often mechanistic and materialistic approach of modern science, affirming that scientific inquiry can and should be aligned with higher moral and spiritual principles.

Dr. Bakar's interest in the integration of Greek philosophy with Islamic thought is reflected in his scholarly work on Al-Farabi, a 9th-century philosopher often referred to as the“Second Teacher” after Aristotle. In his book, Al-Farabi: Life, Works, and Significance (2018), Dr. Bakar revisits the contributions of this influential philosopher, whose work bridged the gap between Greek philosophy and Islamic intellectual traditions. Al-Farabi's writings on logic, metaphysics, and political philosophy had a profound influence on the development of Islamic philosophy, and Dr. Bakar's analysis provides valuable insights into the ideal society envisioned by Al-Farabi. Al-Farabi argued that a society should be governed by philosophers who apply reason and virtue in the management of political affairs. Dr. Bakar's examination of Al-Farabi's vision offers an essential framework for contemporary discussions on ethics and governance, especially regarding the role of reason in political life.

Dr. Bakar's scholarship on Al-Farabi emphasizes the role of reason as a guiding principle in both philosophy and governance, presenting a model of philosophical and ethical leadership that remains relevant for modern political theory. His work on Al-Farabi provides an intellectual bridge between Islamic philosophy and Western political thought, demonstrating the enduring significance of Al-Farabi's ideas. By highlighting Al-Farabi's commitment to reason and virtue, Dr. Bakar brings attention to the importance of philosophical guidance in the ethical and just management of society.

Dr. Bakar's scholarly engagement extends beyond philosophy to address the socio-political dynamics shaped by colonialism. In the edited volume Colonialism in the Malay Archipelago: Civilizational Encounters (2020), Dr. Bakar and his co-editor explore the impact of colonialism on Islamic societies in Southeast Asia. The book examines how these societies responded to the intellectual and cultural challenges posed by Western imperialism. Dr. Bakar highlights how Islamic thought in Southeast Asia adapted to the changing political landscape under colonial rule, underscoring the resilience of Islamic intellectual traditions. His analysis of inter-civilizational dialogue offers critical perspectives on the long-lasting effects of colonialism, particularly on intellectual and cultural exchanges between the West and the Muslim world.

Beyond his scholarly work, Dr. Bakar has held prominent leadership positions in several prestigious academic institutions. As Rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), Dr. Bakar played a pivotal role in shaping the university's academic mission, promoting interdisciplinary education that integrates Islamic thought with modern fields like science, business, technology, and medicine. His leadership helped establish IIUM as a center for holistic education that prepares students to address contemporary challenges while remaining grounded in Islamic principles. Dr. Bakar's leadership has been instrumental in fostering an academic environment that emphasizes the interconnectedness of knowledge across disciplines, creating opportunities for students and scholars to engage with both Islamic and Western intellectual traditions.

Dr. Bakar's contributions to Islamic philosophy and science have earned him recognition on the global stage. He has been named among the 500 most influential Muslims in the world since 2009. His intellectual influence extends far beyond academia, and he has been honored with the titles of Dato' and Datuk in Malaysia for his contributions to Islamic thought and education. These accolades reflect the profound impact of his work, not only in academic circles but also in the broader social and cultural landscape.

Prof. Emeritus Datuk Dr. Osman Bakar's legacy is a testament to his profound impact on the development of Islamic philosophy, science, and epistemology. His works have redefined the relationship between Islamic thought and modern academic disciplines, emphasizing a holistic approach to knowledge that integrates spiritual and material realms. Through his scholarship, leadership, and advocacy for interdisciplinary education, Dr. Bakar has played a key role in shaping the intellectual landscape of the Muslim world and bridging the gap between East and West, tradition and modernity. His legacy continues to inspire scholars, policymakers, and intellectuals around the world, ensuring that his contributions will shape the future of Islamic thought for generations to come.

The author is a senior academic and an award winning philosopher and author