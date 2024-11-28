J & K HC Issues Notice To EC, Govt On Plea Seeking To Declare Chenani Assembly Poll Void
Date
11/28/2024 3:15:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Election Commission of India, chief electoral officer, and the J&K government on a NPP(India) candidate Harsh Dev Singh's petition seeking to declare the 2024 assembly election in Chenani segment as null and void.
Former Minister Singh lost the election to BJP's Balwant Singh Mankotia by a margin of 15,611 votes. Singh, who heads the National Panthers Party (India), is the cousin of Mankotia, who polled 47,990 votes.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The court today directed the issuance of notices to the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer J&K, and the J&K government, among others, after hearing us,” Singh's lawyer Aseem Sawhney told PTI.
ADVERTISEMENT
Justice Rajneesh Oswal issued notices to all parties, returnable within period of four to five weeks, he said.
The court also issued notices to the Home Department, the returning officer of the Chenani assembly constituency, and several others, including the elected candidate from the constituency.
Read Also
J&K HC Orders Compensation For Land Occupied By Army For 46 Years
Drug Traffickers Endanger Public Safety: J&K HC
A team of lawyers, led by Sawhney, argued that the Chenani assembly election was vitiated by large-scale corrupt practices, undue influence, use of religion for votes, and dissemination of false and misleading information about Singh.
They also accused government servants including the returning officer of bias in the conduct of the elections.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28112024000215011059ID1108937364
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.