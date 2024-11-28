KPDCL Sends Text Msgs To Domestic Consumers For Adopting Solar Rooftop Scheme
Date
11/28/2024 3:15:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), today informed the domestic consumers to treat as genuine and authentic the bulk text messages sent to them for installation of solar roof-top plants under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana of the Union Ministry of New & renewable Energy.
In a statement issued here today, a KPDCL spokesperson stated that the text messages are being sent to domestic and Rate Code 1 consumers, whose monthly bills exceed Rs.2,000/-, urging them to install the solar roof-tops under PM Surya Ghar for reducing their bills and availing Central Subsidy of Rs.85,800/- and UT share of Rs.9,000/- for plants up to 3 kWp.
“Out of 24,558 metered consumers who have their mobile numbers registered with KPDCL, text messages have been sent to 24,538 consumers so far,” he said, adding the messages shall be repeated in a time-bound manner.
