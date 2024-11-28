Al-Sisi, Qatari Prime Minister Discuss Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, on Wednesday to discuss joint efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring the unconditional access of humanitarian aid to the region.

The two leaders emphasized the need for unified efforts to support the Palestinian people, uphold their legitimate rights, and establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state in line with international resolutions. They also stressed the importance of safeguarding the national interests of Palestine.

In addition to the Gaza situation, the discussion also touched on the need to empower and support Lebanese state institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, to maintain Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Both parties expressed their commitment to building on the recent ceasefire agreement in Lebanon to achieve broader regional stability.

The Egyptian delegation included Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir, Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdel Aati, General Intelligence Head Hassan Rashad, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, and Minister of Local Development Manal Awad.

According to Mohamed El-Shennawy, the official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency, the Qatari Prime Minister reiterated Qatar's commitment to deepening cooperation and coordination with Egypt. He also emphasized Qatar's desire to strengthen bilateral ties across political, economic, and investment sectors.

President Al-Sisi expressed his gratitude to Qatar's Emir, underscoring the mutual goal of enhancing relations between the two countries to meet the aspirations of both peoples and address regional and global challenges.

El-Shennawy further highlighted that both sides called on the international community to take responsibility for ending the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They urged concrete steps to provide essential humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed his country's appreciation for Egypt's ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza, and voiced Qatar's support for the ministerial conference Egypt will host. The conference aims to strengthen the humanitarian response in Gaza and provide additional support to the Palestinian people.



