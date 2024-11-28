Ukraine To Receive $22B From Frozen Russian Assets Next Year Marchenko

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Of the $50 billion planned to be raised from frozen Russian assets, the first portion of $22 billion will arrive in Ukraine in 2025.

Ukrainian Finance Sergii Marchenko said this during a press on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to Marchenko, the remaining funds will arrive in 2026-2027. However, if additional military needs arise, the share allocated for 2025 could be significantly increased.

The mechanism for disbursing the funds will be determined when specific loan agreements are made, considering the particular conditions of each partner.

"Some partners allocate part of their funds specifically for military needs, while other partners are categorically unable to finance these expenses," Marchenko said.

In October 2024, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signed a joint statement in Washington on providing Ukraine with $20 billion under the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) for Ukraine. The total amount of financing under the ERA mechanism is $50 billion, which will be raised from revenues generated by frozen Russian assets.