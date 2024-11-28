عربي


Russian Forces Attack Nikopol District Over 20 Times Injuring One Man

11/28/2024 3:10:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, Russian forces launched more than 20 attacks on Nikopol district, leaving a man injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

That is according to Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in a statement on Telegra , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Russian forces targeted Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrivske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities throughout the day using drones and artillery," Lysak stated.

A 33-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

The attacks resulted in significant destruction: 11 private homes and six outbuildings were damaged, a garage and a moped were destroyed; damage was also reported to local infrastructure, a municipal enterprise, power lines, and a gas pipeline.

Read also: 59- year - old man killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson suburbs

Explosions were heard in the evening, attributed to the activity of Ukraine's air defense forces. As of now, an air raid alert remains active in Dnipropetrovsk region, and residents are urged to stay in safe locations until the all-clear signal is given.

As reported by Ukrinform, a kamikaze drone attack on the evening of November 27 targeted a community in Nikopol district.

UkrinForm

