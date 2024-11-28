State Budget 2025 Allocates UAH 11.3B For Culture, Strategic Communications

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 2025 State Budget allocates UAH

11.3 billion to key areas supporting culture and strategic communications.

This is according to the press service of the of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukrain , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Culture and strategic communications remain critical during wartime. In 2025, UAH

11.3

billion has been allocated to these sectors, with UAH

10.5

billion coming from the general state budget fund. Overall funding for culture and public has increased by 7%," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the budget includes funding for the following areas: public broadcasting – over UAH

2 billion, which will enable to strengthen media independence, develop the regional network, and ensure freedom of speech; Ukrainian Cultural Fund (UCF) – UAH

250 million (+15% compared to 2024) to support cultural and creative industries; Ukrainian Book Institute – UAH

278.6 million aimed at promoting Ukrainian literature and supporting publishing, including the implementation of the E-Book project; strategic communications and information security – UAH

405 million aimed at enhancing national information resilience and supporting European integration processes.

“It is vital that the state budget fully provides for the protection of museums and reserves managed by the ministry,” the press service stressed.

: 26.3% oftoin's

Additionally, UAH

70 million has been allocated for the construction of a shelter in one of the reserves to ensure visitor safety.

The budget also supports ongoing programs for the restoration, capital repairs, and preservation of immovable cultural heritage under the ministry's jurisdiction.

The ministry emphasized that culture is a cornerstone of national identity. Its preservation and development are vital for Ukraine's future victory and integration into the global cultural landscape.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the 2025 State Budget into law.