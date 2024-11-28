State Budget 2025 Allocates UAH 11.3B For Culture, Strategic Communications
Date
11/28/2024 3:10:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 2025 State Budget allocates UAH
11.3 billion to key areas supporting culture and strategic communications.
This is according to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukrain , as reported by Ukrinform.
"Culture and strategic communications remain critical during wartime. In 2025, UAH
11.3
billion has been allocated to these sectors, with UAH
10.5
billion coming from the general state budget fund. Overall funding for culture and public media has increased by 7%," the statement reads.
According to the ministry, the budget includes funding for the following areas: public broadcasting – over UAH
2 billion, which will enable to strengthen media independence, develop the regional network, and ensure freedom of speech; Ukrainian Cultural Fund (UCF) – UAH
250 million (+15% compared to 2024) to support cultural and creative industries; Ukrainian Book Institute – UAH
278.6 million aimed at promoting Ukrainian literature and supporting publishing, including the implementation of the E-Book project; strategic communications and information security – UAH
405 million aimed at enhancing national information resilience and supporting European integration processes.
“It is vital that the state budget fully provides for the protection of museums and reserves managed by the ministry,” the press service stressed.
Read also: NSDC
: 26.3% of GDP allocated
to security
, defense
in next year
's budget
Additionally, UAH
70 million has been allocated for the construction of a shelter in one of the reserves to ensure visitor safety.
The budget also supports ongoing programs for the restoration, capital repairs, and preservation of immovable cultural heritage under the ministry's jurisdiction.
The ministry emphasized that culture is a cornerstone of national identity. Its preservation and development are vital for Ukraine's future victory and integration into the global cultural landscape.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the 2025 State Budget into law.
MENAFN28112024000193011044ID1108937173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.