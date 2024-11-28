Notice On The Amendment Of Venue Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AUGA Group, AB To Be Held On 4Th December 2024
Date
11/28/2024 3:00:51 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As announced on 11 November 2024, AUGA group, AB (hereinafter - the“ Company ”), by the decision of the Board, initiates the restructuring process of the Company and convenes an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will be held on 4 December 2024, 10:00 a.m. (hereinafter - the“ Meeting ”). The Company hereby gives notice of the change of venue of the Meeting.
The venue of the Meeting – hotel Best Western, Konstitucijos ave. 14, Vilnius .
Other information about the Meeting remains unchanged.
Contacts:
AUGA group, AB CEO
Elina Chodzkaitė – Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340
