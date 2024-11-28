Biggest Onewheel Black Friday Sale Ever: Up To $700 In Savings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Shop the lowest prices ever on Onewheel boards, accessories, and product bundles available from November 28 to December 2

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion Inc., the maker of

Onewheel , the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board, is announcing its only major sale of the year with its biggest discounts to date this Black Friday and Monday. The sale starts at 10:00 AM PT on Thursday, November 28, 2024, and runs through to Monday, December 2, 2024, until midnight PT.

Featured Deals:

Onewheel XR Classic

Onewheel Pint for $700 ($350 off original MSRP)

Onewheel Pint X for $1,000 ($500 off original MSRP)

$500 off the long-range

Onewheel GT

$350 off the 2024, top-of-the-line

Onewheel GT-S Series

Bundle products for savings on new 2024 boards, including $155 off the new

Onewheel XR Classic and $250 off the new Onewheel Pint S 25%-60% off all

Onewheel accessories and apparel

Build your dream Onewheel and save even more with product bundles and a range of fenders, bumpers, rail guards, and handles in a variety of popular colors at Onewheel/customize .

"There has never been a better time to get in on the Onewheel experience and save on the latest hardware and everything you need to get riding," said Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion CEO and the inventor of Onewheel. "We are incredibly excited to celebrate our tenth anniversary and offer our best savings to date for beginners, pro riders, and everyone in between."

Designed and manufactured 100% in California. The Onewheel product lineup offers a range of models, including the Pint, Pint X, Pint S, XR Classic, GT, and the GT S-Series, each delivering distinct performance capabilities and features.

"If you're looking to make someone's year, there's not a gift out there that will bring more joy than a Onewheel," said Director of Marketing Jack Mudd. "We are beyond stoked to make the Onewheel experience available starting at just $700. This is our best deal to date - with massive savings on even our highest-end products. This is a crazy opportunity to finally get the Onewheel you or someone on your shopping list has been dreaming of."

Onewheel and Future Motion products are available at and at select dealers across the U.S.

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Pint S, XR Classic, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing .

Follow Onewheel on Instagram , YouTube , Tik Tok , and X (formerly Twitter). Follow the Onewheel Racing League on Instagram , and catch exclusive content from the Onewheel Factory Team on Instagram .

SOURCE Future Motion, Inc.

