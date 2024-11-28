EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hapag-Lloyd concludes long-term offtake agreement for green methanol

Hapag-Lloyd concludes long-term offtake agreement for green methanol



Offtake agreement for green methanol signed with Goldwind

Annual delivery of 250,000 tonnes Savings of up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions per year Hapag-Lloyd has reached an agreement with Goldwind, a global strategic partner in clean energy with headquarters in Beijing, China, for the delivery of 250,000 tonnes of green methanol per year. The green methanol will consist of a blend of bio- and e-methanol, ensuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction of at least 70 percent, and comply with all current sustainability certification requirements. “As part of our Strategy 2030, we are fully committed to the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement and therefore also to sustainable investments. With the agreement, we are securing a significant proportion of our requirements for green fuels. This will bring us an important step closer to our goal of achieving net-zero fleet operations by 2045. It is and remains our ambition to play a leading role in the transformation of the liner shipping industry,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG. By 2030, Hapag-Lloyd aims to reduce the absolute GHG emissions of the fleet by around one third compared to 2022. Compared to conventional fuels, the ordered quantity of green methanol can save a total of up to 400,000 tonnes of CO2e emissions in fleet operations per year.

Goldwind is planning to build a new green methanol factory adjacent to its existing project in Hinggan League, China. Meanwhile, Goldwind will additionally deliver early volume scheduled in 2026. “We are honored to have reached this agreement with Hapag-Lloyd. This collaboration proves once again that Goldwind can win the trust of one of the most important shipping companies. We are grateful for the opportunity to become a strong decarbonization partner of Hapag-Lloyd, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality ahead of the shipping-industry targets and aligns closely with Goldwind's corporate vision. Goldwind highly values this endorsement and looks forward to deepening the collaboration,” said Wu Gang, Chairman of Goldwind. “The planned new factory will share technology, utilities, facilities and infrastructures with its neighbouring sister plant, boosting production efficiency. It is still subject to the financial investment decision of the Goldwind Board. We anticipate the completion of a megaton green methanol base in Hinggan League in late 2027,” added Liu Rixin, Head of Goldwind Green Methanol. “Green methanol represents a key pathway within Hapag-Lloyd's multi-fuel strategy, underscoring our commitment to advancing more sustainable shipping solutions. This initiative is made possible through strong partnerships, and we greatly value our collaboration with Goldwind, whose expertise and shared vision are helping us make important progress toward decarbonization,” said Jan Christensen, Senior Director Global Fuel Purchasing. Among other things, the five 10,100 TEU charter ships that Hapag-Lloyd and Seaspan are converting to a suitable methanol dual-fuel propulsion system in 2026 will be powered by green methanol. In addition to the recent investment decision for 24 new container ships with low-emission dual-fuel liquefied natural gas engines announced on November 6, the investment in green methanol is another step in Hapag-Lloyd's efforts to prepare itself for a multi-fuel future and to drive the decarbonization of the liner shipping industry.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 292 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.3 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment , the Company has around 13,700 employees and 399 offices in 139 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.4 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment , Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities. About Goldwind

Goldwind is a reliable global strategic partner in clean energy. As a company, we are committed to promoting energy transformation to ensure access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for all – further Driving a Renewable Future. Specializing in energy development, energy equipment, energy services, and energy use, Goldwind leverages its global network of scientific research innovation and best business practices to take renewable energy utilization and efficiency to new heights. As an SZSE and HKEX listed company, Goldwind has repeatedly been recognized as:“Corporate Climate Leader”,“Most Respected Company in Asia”, and“Best Investor Relations Company”, and awarded“Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World”,“Carbon Clean200”,“Top 500 Global New Energy Companies”,“New Fortune Best Listed Companies”,“Fortune Top 500 Chinese Companies, and other accolades.

