Swiss Merchant Group Is Issuing A New Swiss Franc Bond With An 8% Coupon Interest Rate
Kastanienbaum in Switzerland, November 28, 2024 - Swiss Merchant Group AG ("SMG"), an investor specializing in sustainable investments, announces that after the successful acceptance of the Swiss Franc bond with security number 129968923 from 2023, it is now the second Swiss Franc bond with a 5-year term and an 8% coupon, which will be issued from December 1, 2024.
The issuer plans to issue a total volume of up to CHF 8 million of the new Swiss Merchant Group Bond with the ISIN: CH1393678722, securities: 1393678722 and WKN: A3L5FF to investors as part of a FIDLEG prospectus-exempt issue.
The bond is securitized in a global certificate and can be subscribed by qualified investors directly via an order to regulated FIDLEG advisors or via their Private Bank.
Axel Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Swiss Merchant Group AG;“We are pleased to be able to offer a selected investment audience another bank-independent corporate bond, which allows investors to receive an interesting interest payment.”
Contact:
Swiss Merchant Group AG
Villa“Krämerstein”
St. Niklauserstrasse 59
CH-6047 Kastanienbaum
Central Desk + 41 41 511 37 00
Email: ...
