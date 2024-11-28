EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Takeover

FUCHS SE successfully completes acquisition of Swiss lubricants company STRUB & Co. AG The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, announced today its completion of the takeover of STRUB & Co. AG as part of a strategic acquisition. The family-run company, founded in 1921 and headquartered in Reiden, Switzerland, develops, produces and distributes industrial lubricants and specialty products for the Swiss market in particular, as well as operating internationally. With the successful acquisition of STRUB, FUCHS is securing direct market access in Switzerland, combining all Swiss business activities and expanding its presence with a research and production plant. The company will continue to operate under the STRUB brand, and both Diana and Marcel Strub will remain members of the management team. On the FUCHS side, Dr. Mario Gehrlein will assume the position of CEO. For the past two years, Mario Gehrlein has been a member of the management board of E-Lyte Innovations GmbH, in which FUCHS holds a stake. STRUB & Co. AG employs 40 people and generated sales of approximately EUR 15 million in the financial year 2023.

In the financial year 2023, the FUCHS Group employed 6,200 people and generated sales of EUR 3.5 billion. Mannheim, November 28, 2024 FUCHS SE

STRUB & Co. AG has stood for quality and innovation in tribology for over 100 years. Founded 1921 by the Strub family the company combines tradition and experience with forward-looking ideas. With a range of more than 1,600 lubricants, STRUB combines analysis, development and production under one roof. Flexibility, reliability and comprehensive after-sales service are integral components. STRUB offers lubricants and technical cleaning agents that are used worldwide and fulfil the highest demands while striving for environmentally friendly solutions. About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2023, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 33 production sites and 55 operating companies.

