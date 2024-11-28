Why Bengalureans Are Choosing Mysuru: A Real Estate Boom Driven By Connectivity And Quality Of Life

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mysuru, Karnataka, India As Bengaluru grapples with rising property prices, relentless traffic, and urban congestion, many Bengalureans are shifting their preference to Mysuru's booming market. Enhanced by key infrastructure developments like the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and NICE Road, Mysuru is now offering a unique blend of affordability, accessibility, and a superior quality of life. With commute times from Mysuru to Bengaluru often shorter than navigating within Bengaluru itself, the city is fast becoming the preferred choice for IT professionals and families alike.



The evolving urban landscape of Mysuru



Bengaluru vs. Mysuru: A Tale of Two Cities

Bengaluru, often hailed as India's Silicon Valley, has long been a magnet for IT professionals. However, the city's rapid urbanization has brought challenges such as rising property prices, traffic congestion, and a higher cost of living. According to studies, Bengaluru loses nearly ₹19,725 crore annually due to time and resources wasted in traffic, and the average commuter loses 7.07 lakh hours of productivity annually, highlighting the city's infrastructural strain.



In contrast, Mysuru offers a distinctly unique narrative. Recognized as Karnataka's second-largest IT hub, Mysuru is home to industry giants like Infosys, Wipro Technologies, and Software Paradigms India. The city's IT sector, coupled with its planned urbanization, makes it a perfect blend of growth and livability.



Connectivity: The Game Changer

One of the biggest factors redefining Mysuru's real estate landscape is its enhanced connectivity with Bengaluru. The 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, a six-lane, access-controlled highway, has dramatically reduced travel time to just two hours. Key Bengaluru IT hubs such as Whitefield and Electronic City are now easily accessible, making Mysuru a viable residential base for professionals working in Bengaluru.



This improved connectivity, combined with Mysuru's infrastructure, has shifted homebuyers' focus toward the city, which offers a better balance of work and lifestyle.



Puneeth., an IT professional working in Electronic City, Bengaluru , "Living in Bengaluru had become unaffordable and exhausting due to skyrocketing rents and endless traffic jams. I recently shifted my base to Mysuru, and my commute to Electronic City is now quicker and much less stressful than when I lived within Bengaluru. The improved road connectivity makes all the difference."





Akshaya. S., a work-from-home professional visiting Bengaluru occasionally, "Mysuru is peaceful and far more livable than Bengaluru. I recently moved here, and even for emergency meetings in Bengaluru, the Elevated Corridor Highway makes it easy to travel. With the metro connectivity in Bengaluru, I can complete my meetings and return to Mysuru within 90 minutes. It's the best decision I've made for my lifestyle and peace of mind."



The Mysuru Advantage



Unlike Bengaluru, Mysuru provides residents with:



Affordable Housing : Housing costs in Mysuru are significantly lower than in Bengaluru, offering better value for money.

Serene Living : Mysuru boasts low pollution, noise levels, and less congestion, creating a healthier living environment.

Cost-Effective Lifestyle : From groceries to education, Mysuru offers high quality at lower prices. Economic Growth : With IT and industrial expansions, the city's job market is growing rapidly, adding to its appeal.



A recent market study revealed that housing prices in Tier-II cities are rising due to increasing demand, with Mysuru recording a 53% price hike, showcasing its growing potential as a real estate hub.



Real Estate Developers Rise to the Occasion

Understanding the growing demand, developers in Mysuru are introducing projects catering to diverse needs. A significant trend is the resurgence of plotted developments, where buyers can build custom homes. These plots are more attractive compared to apartments, which are often criticized for depreciation in quality and limited undivided share of land (UDS).



The availability of spacious plots at affordable rates is enticing not just end-users but also investors looking for high returns. Mysuru's real estate is adapting to this influx of interest by creating residential spaces that align with the city's ethos of affordable luxury and sustainable growth.



Mysuru's transformation is a testament to the power of planned development and connectivity. As Bengaluru grapples with its growing pains, Mysuru is capitalizing on its strengths, offering residents and investors an unmatched combination of affordability, accessibility, and quality of life.



The city is no longer just a peaceful alternative to Bengaluru-it's a competitive contender poised to lead Karnataka's real estate market into a new era of growth and innovation. For those seeking a prosperous future, Mysuru stands as the ideal destination to live, work, and invest.



