Hitachi Receives An Order For All 147 Elevators And Escalators For The Second Phase Of The Taipei MRT Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Nov 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501; hereafter Hitachi), today announced that Hitachi Yungtay Elevator Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based subsidiary of Hitachi engaged in the manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance of elevators and escalators, has received an order for all 147 elevators and escalators from Department of Rapid Transit Systems, Taipei City Government for the second phase of the Taipei Rapid Transit System (hereafter Taipei MRT*1) Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line, which is scheduled to complete in 2031. This order is the largest-ever one for elevators and escalators for the Hitachi Group in Taiwan and also the largest-ever one thatHitachi Yungtay Elevator has received since it was established in 1966 as Yungtay Engineering Co., Ltd. (hereafterYungtay).

Hitachi Yungtay Elevator will install 41 large-capacity machine-room-less elevators with load capacities of 1,600 kg and 2,000 kg, and 106 escalators at all 13 stations and one substation to be constructed in the second phase of theWanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line. All elevators will be equipped with the earthquake emergency operation function*2 toensure safety and security for users.

Koji Ide, Chairman of Hitachi Yungtay Elevator said“We are committed to a safety-first philosophy aiming to provide high quality products and services by adopting the meticulous management methods that Hitachi has developed in Japan. Hitachi Yungtay Elevator will continue to focus on large, high-grade projects providing safe and diverse services.”

Outline of the Taipei Metro Wanda-Zhonghe-Shulin Line

In the Taipei metropolitan area, centered on Taipei City, the Taipei MRT and other railroads have developed rapidly inrecent years to meet the high population density and transportation demand, and many line expansion plans are under consideration. The Taipei MRT Wanda- Zhonghe-Shulin Line spans Taipei City, New Taipei City. The project consists of two phases. The first phase involves 9 stations with a total length of 9.5 km and the second phase involves 13 stations (2 underground and 11 elevated) with a total length of 13.3 km. The entire line is scheduled to be completed in 2031.

Characteristics of the Elevators and Escalators Ordered

Hitachi Yungtay Elevator received an order for all elevators and escalators to be installed at all 13 stations and onesubstation to be constructed in the second phase of the Wanda-Zhonghe- Shulin Line.

The earthquake that struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan on April 3, 2024, and the multiple aftershocks that followed have heightened interest in the safety of elevator users during earthquakes in Taiwan. All elevators to be delivered this time will be equipped with an earthquake emergency operation function, which is not mandatory in Taiwan. Theelevator car will stop at the nearest floor when it detects an earthquake of a certain strength or more, opening the cardoors to prevent users from being trapped. Escalators are also equipped with a function that smoothly stops the operation when an earthquake occurs.

Hitachi's Elevators and Escalators Business in Taiwan

Hitachi Yungtay Elevator is the largest elevator and escalator company in Taiwan, leading the Taiwanese elevator andescalator industry since its establishment as Yungtay in 1966. Hitachi formed a business alliance with Yungtay shortly after its establishment and invested in the company in 1968. After more than 50 years of continuous collaboration, it became a consolidated subsidiary in 2020*3 and a wholly owned subsidiary in 2022, changing its name to Hitachi Yungtay Elevator*4.

Outline of Specifications of Elevators Ordered