Housing Minister Reviews Progress Of New Alamein Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, Sherif El-Sherbiny, held a comprehensive meeting on Tuesday evening with companies involved in the New Alamein city projects. The meeting focused on reviewing the status of ongoing construction, expediting progress, and addressing any challenges.

El-Sherbiny directed the construction companies to establish clear, detailed timelines for completing residential projects with the highest standards of quality, ensuring timely delivery of units to buyers. He stressed the importance of swift and coordinated efforts, including increasing labor forces and allocating financial resources in accordance with priorities, to finalize facade work, entrances, and landscaping along the main roads. Additionally, he emphasized the need to complete interior finishes within the set deadlines.

The Minister also reviewed the detailed progress of various residential projects within New Alamein, such as the Mazarine New Alamein development, Latin Quarter, Downtown, Beach Towers, and other key developments, alongside the completion of heritage buildings and other ongoing initiatives in the city.

El-Sherbiny reiterated the ministry's full support for construction companies, urging them to accelerate their work to ensure that all projects are completed on schedule.



