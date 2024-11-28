عربي


Lebanon Army Says Israel Violated Ceasefire 'Several Times'

11/28/2024 2:00:21 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: The Lebanese army accused Israel Thursday of violating a ceasefire "several times" since it went into effect the previous day after more than 13 months of hostilities with Hezbollah militants.

"The Israeli enemy violated the deal several times," the army said, citing air strikes and attacks on Lebanese territory with "various weapons".

The Peninsula

