Thumbay Institute Of Aesthetics Opens At Thumbay Medicity

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Former Union Cabinet of India, Smriti Zubin Irani, visited Thumbay University Hospital at Thumbay Medicity in Al Jurf (Ajman) and inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA). The ceremony was hosted by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, and attended by Mr. Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of the Healthcare Division of Thumbay Group.

During her visit, Smriti Zubin Irani toured Thumbay University Hospital, where she experienced firsthand the innovative advancements in medical education, healthcare, and research that establish Thumbay Group as a leader in these fields. She also had the opportunity to explore the Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics, where state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology are employed to offer personalized aesthetic treatments. From advanced dermatology to rejuvenating cosmetic enhancements, the institute combines medical expertise with the latest technology, providing patients with a comprehensive and luxurious approach to aesthetics in a patient-centered environment.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics, Smriti Zubin Irani expressed her admiration for Thumbay Group's significant contributions to the healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond. She said, "I am impressed by the visionary approach of Dr. Thumbay Moideen and the commitment to excellence in both medical education and healthcare services. Thumbay Group's facilities are truly state-of-the-art, and I am confident that the Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics will become a symbol for world-class aesthetic treatments, setting new benchmarks in the region."

Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics (TIA) is a premier destination for advanced aesthetic and dermatological care, where beauty meets cutting-edge medical science. As part of the renowned Thumbay Healthcare, the largest network of academic hospital in the region, TIA offers world-class treatments in a luxurious, patient-centered environment. With a focus on personalized care, TIA combines clinical expertise with state-of-the-art technology to deliver exceptional results. Committed to quality, safety, and innovation, TIA strives to redefine the standards of cosmetic care, making it the trusted choice for those seeking aesthetic excellence in the UAE and beyond.

Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for her visit, saying, "We are deeply honored and thankful for the presence of Smriti Irani at the inauguration of the Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics. Her visit adds immense significance to this special occasion. We are grateful for her support as we continue to expand our offerings and enhance our commitment to excellence. Her encouragement and recognition of our vision further inspire us as we work towards setting new benchmarks in medical education and healthcare delivery in the region."

Meanwhile, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, Vice President of Thumbay Healthcare, emphasized, "The aesthetic beauty treatment market in Dubai is characterized by robust growth driven by several factors. The city's cosmopolitan population, comprising both residents and tourists, exhibits a growing demand for cosmetic enhancements and anti-aging solutions. Moreover, Dubai's reputation as a global fashion and lifestyle destination fuels the desire for aesthetic perfection among its inhabitants...The Thumbay Institute of Aesthetics is designed to be a center of excellence in the region. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and patient safety, we aim to redefine the standards of aesthetic care and provide our patients with exceptional experiences that enhance their confidence and well-being."