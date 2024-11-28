عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vow ASA: Notification Of Trade – Primary Insider/Close Associate


11/28/2024 1:00:56 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 28 November 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Vow ASA (the " Company ") 25 November 2024, regarding the commencement of the subscription period in the fully underwritten rights issue of 166,666,666 new shares in the Company (the " Rights Issue ").

The Company has been informed that certain primary insiders and/or close associates of primary insiders have traded in subscription rights as further specified in the attached notifications of trade.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 28112024 - PDMR form

MENAFN28112024004107003653ID1108936717


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search