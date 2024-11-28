Calcutta HC Slams West Bengal Police Over Lack Of Proper Cyber Training For Personnel

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Thursday, has slammed the West Bengal over the lack of proper training for personnel attached to different police stations in the state.

The Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Haurang Kanth has directed the office of the director general of state police to submit a detailed report on the nature of training that are provided to officers attached to the cyber police stations in the state and the state of affairs in the infrastructure of such police stations.

The Bench had given this direction while hearing a case on charges of uploading some obscene picture of a woman in social media filed at Murutia Police Station in Nadia district.

The Bench observed that although charges under different sections were imposed by the investigating officials, not a single charge under any section of the cyber-crime laws was imposed.

It has been alleged that because of this lapse the accused in this case managed to get the bail easily, following which the victim approached the Calcutta High Court.

The Bench observed that there is no point in maintaining specialised cyber police stations, if they operate like other regular police stations.

It also observed that it was quite unfortunate if an accused in such a case gets bail because of non-inclusion of cyber-crime law-related sections and also questioned on who would take responsibility for it, besides directing the police to get the details from the mobile phones of the accused and incorporate them in the report.

The Bench also observed that the state police have not been updated with the requirement of changing times and in the current century, the police personnel only understand batons and sticks.