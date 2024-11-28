Indian Bank Gives Loan Of Rs 151 Crore To Make Women Self-Reliant In Three Districts Of West Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 28 (IANS) Indian Bank, on Thursday, disbursed loans amounts to the tune of Rs 151 crore in three districts of West Bengal with the aim of economically empowering women under the self-help group (SHG) and Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

The three districts covered under this loan disbursement scheme include West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram.

A total of 513 women participated in this special loan fair organised at Pradyata Smriti Bhavan in Medinipur town in West Midnapore district. Some of these women are rearing poultry, while some have prepared clothes for school children using sewing machines. Some other women are engaged in businesses like jewellery making and production of incense sticks, mat sticks and soap among others.

The participants were overwhelmed by such an initiative. They described the event as a great opportunity for improving their businesses and making them self-reliant.

"I am a member of an SHG involving ten women. We received a loan amount of Rs 20 lakh from the Krishnanagar branch of Indian Bank from Nadia district. We have been immensely benefited by that since we have been able to help our business to flourish more," said Namita Rana, a woman SHG participating at the loan fair.

The women participants also profusely thanked the Indian Bank authorities and the officials and staff for their cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, the general manager of Indian Bank Mithilesh Kumar said that this initiative is not only limited to strengthening the economic status of women but will also contribute to the overall development of the society.

"Financially independent women will give a new direction to society," he added.

It is learnt that loans were distributed through 85 branches in Jhargram, East Midnapore and West Midnapore districts. An Indian Bank official claimed that the initiative aimed to help women to boost their small businesses and strengthen their families' economic condition.